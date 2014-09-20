* Rivals bury differences to revamp Mother Teresa Square
* Pope Francis due to visit Albania on Sunday
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, Sept 20 Pope Francis has worked a small
miracle in Albania even before his arrival here on Sunday --
spurring bitter political foes to join forces to spruce up the
rundown square where he will celebrate Mass.
Since communism crumbled in 1990, Albania's Democrats and
Socialists have repeatedly thwarted each other's plans to
restore Mother Teresa Square to its original glory.
But with the pope picking Albania for his first official
visit to a European country, the Socialist-led government and
Democrat-held capital set aside their differences to undertake a
multi-million-dollar overhaul of the site.
The dilapidated state of the square has long been a source
of anger among Tirana residents. In the past few weeks, however,
workers have removed a much-despised and broken central
fountain, a fast-food restaurant and improvised shops and cafes.
The facades and columns of the Italian-designed University
Building, the Institute of Archaeology and the Arts Academy -
blackened by exhaust fumes and dirt - have been sprayed clean
and hundreds of broken tiles have been replaced.
"Luckily his visit has given Tirana a facelift; its shine is
back," said Dorina Tocaj, a young mother pushing her baby in a
pram as workers hurried to complete the final touches.
POLITICAL BICKERING
Raqi, a telephone technician working nearby, told Reuters:
"I've been crossing it all my life, so I find it a bit strange
and amazing to see that it was actually so much better 70 years
ago."
The square, originally designed in 1940 by an Italian
architect when Albania was under the occupation of Mussolini's
Italy, takes its present name from Mother Teresa of Calcutta,
the ethnic Albanian Nobel Peace Prize winner who is one step
from sainthood within the Catholic Church.
Albanians -- Catholics, Orthodox Christians and Muslims
alike -- are expected to pack the square on Sunday to hear the
pope speak during his day-trip across the Adriatic from Italy.
Francis is expected to celebrate the revival of religion in
Albania, banned under a Stalinist regime in power for four
decades following World War Two, and the peaceful co-existence
of faiths in the predominantly Muslim but largely secular Balkan
country.
Large pictures of Albanian Catholic clerics who were
executed or died in labour camps under dictator Enver Hoxha have
been hung along the main boulevard running from the square.
Albania's progress towards the European mainstream over the
past two decades has been rocky, plagued by weak governance and
political parties often at each other's throats.
In 2006, when Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama was mayor of
Tirana, the government under then Democrat premier Sali Berisha
bulldozed a half-built flyover started by Rama. The current
government is now resisting the extension of the main boulevard
by the Democrat mayor.
Rama won plaudits as mayor for giving parts of the capital a
new lick of bright paint, though much is still to be done.
"Inch by inch a corner of the city is being rubbed clean and
polished to restore its old glory," analyst Skender Minxhozi
wrote in the Albanian daily Shqip. "The rest, the biggest part,
which will not be trodden the Holy Father, will continue as
before."
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Rosalind Russell)