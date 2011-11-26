* Big consumers to import freely, pick suppliers

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, Nov 25 Albania's parliament liberalized the power market on Saturday to let big consumers buy from suppliers other than the KESH monopoly producer and CEZ power distributor, removing a financial burden from the budget.

The bill passed as consumption rises in the winter but output from hydro power stations, which accounts for more than 95 percent of Albania's electricity, has gone down because of lack of rain, forcing KESH to borrow to buy power.

Energy Minister Nasip Naco told parliament the bill complied with the European Union's July 2009 directive promoting competition in the domestic energy markets.

"This law ensures the state budget will not have holes created from the covering with public funds of spending for electricity for big private companies," Naco said.

Albania's public debt, at 59.4 percent of gross domestic product the highest in the Balkans, might rise temporarily because the government will guarantee the loans of the state-owned KESH monopoly producer, Finance Minister Ridvan Bode said.

KESH is bound to supply CEZ Shperndarje, the Albanian unit of the Czech CEZ utility from its own output and import if it is not enough. CEZ needed 800 million kWh of electricity on top of domestic output this year, Naco said.

The amount is equal to the power used by industries such as steel and cement. Naco said CEZ sells power at 7 leks ($0.07) per kWh after it buys from KESH at 2 leks per kWh.

"In this case, CEZ is subsidized with with 35-40 million euros ($46 to 53 million dollars) a year by KESH," Naco said.

The state-owned KESH will no longer be required to import electricity and it will now be just a producer. Any business consuming more than 50 million kwh per year a year qualifies to buy electricity from the unregulated market, the minister added.

"Other distribution operators will enter the market but this will not exempt the Albanian government from its obligation to supply CEZ with electrical power," Naco added.

CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, owns 76 percent of CEZ Shperndarje, which owns and operates the country's distribution network, serving around 1.1 million customers.

The two monopolies are also locked in a fight over debts. CEZ recognizes the debt of 55 million euros inherited with its purchase of KESH's distribution arm, but complains state-owned companies owe it a similar sum in unpaid bills. ($1 = 105.4250 Albanian leks) (Reporting By Benet Koleka; editing by Keiron Henderson)