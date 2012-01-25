* Albania offers concessions for two hydro plants
* Minister says energy sector promising in Albania
* New plants capacity seen at 450 MW
TIRANA, Jan 25 Albania's energy minister
on Wednesday invited foreign investors to compete in tenders in
the coming months to build two hydropower stations with a
combined 450 megawatt installed capacity, adding nearly a third
to the country's hydro total.
Energy Minister Nasip Naco told a British-Albania business
forum that energy was one of the most promising sectors for
foreign firms, a number of whom have already targeted the
country's large hydro reserves.
"In a few months, the ministry will start international
tenders to award concessions for the building of two hydropower
stations on two rivers," Naco said.
The concessions will be on the Vjosa and Osum Rivers in
southern Albania.
Power-hungry Albania has already awarded 110 concessions to
build 310 hydropower plants on its rivers with a potential
combined installed capacity totaling 1,450 MW, Naco said.
When built, those projects alone would roughly double its
existing capacity in three communist-era plants on the Drin
River, before the addition of the two new projects.
Licences for 15 wind farms with an installed capacity of
1,550 MW at a cost of 2 billion euros ($2.6 bln dollars) have
also been granted.
Despite the push to develop the country's renewable
resources, some of the projects have not yet started while
others have failed to obtain financing.
While Albania seeks to build more generation capacity, the
state-owned KESH monopoly power producer has been forced to
import electricity because of low water levels at its power
plants - a problem that has hit the wider Balkan region.
Foreign firms including Austria's Verbund and EVN
and Norway's Statkraft have signed deals
in recent years to build hydro plants.
Verbund's Ashta plant, where construction began two years
ago, is the first significant plant in 30 years to be built on
the Drin river, where almost 95 percent of Albania's power is
produced by the three existing plants.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane
Baird)