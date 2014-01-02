TIRANA Jan 2 Albania's interior ministry said
on Thursday an explosion that damaged a power pylon was a
"terrorist act" apparently prompted by anger over higher fuel
prices and taxes.
The attack, which targeted a major electricity transmission
line linking the capital Tirana with Albania's northern
neighbour Montenegro, occurred on Dec. 31 and did not appear to
disrupt power supplies in the small Balkan nation.
The interior ministry distributed pictures showing the
damage to the pylon - which remained standing - and also two
small signs taped to the structure that read "fuel" and "taxes"
in Albanian.
"This is the first terrorist act in the Republic of Albania
which has been accompanied by clear messages left at the crime
scene by the perpetrators," the ministry said in a statement.
Albania's Socialist government has hiked a national fuel tax
by 10 leks ($0.10) per litre and also raised taxes on big
business and the wealthy since sweeping to power in September.
The explosion recalled a spate of similar attacks a decade
ago which caused some disruption in electricity supplies.
($1 = 101.9750 Albanian leks)
(Reporting By Benet Koleka, editing by Gareth Jones)