* Parties trade blame, resist EU pressure for compromise

* Election crucial to Albanian hopes of EU candidacy

* Political confrontation delaying reforms, budget cuts

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, June 8 Albanian lawmakers failed for the third time on Friday to elect a new national president as the government and opposition resisted EU pressure to bury their rivalry and agree on a compromise candidate.

The West is pressing the Balkan country, a NATO member, to ease political tensions that culminated in fatal street violence last year before the European Union makes Albania an official candidate for membership of the bloc.

But parliament failed at the third time of asking to elect a new president with a three-fifths majority of votes, a process that is designed to reflect national unity around the largely ceremonial presidency.

The next round of a maximum five requires a simple majority of 71 votes, meaning the Democrat-led government of Prime Minister Sali Berisha that controls a majority in parliament could now push through any candidate.

It had backed judge Xhezair Zaganjori, who the opposition Socialists dismissed as a puppet, but on Friday he withdrew his candidacy from the fourth vote putting the onus on the government to pick a new consensus candidate.

Pushing through a nominee not liked by the opposition would do little to dispel the atmosphere of bitter political confrontation, which has slowed reforms required for the impoverished country of 2.8 million people to make progress towards its goal of joining the EU.

It has been refused official candidate status twice in the past two years. Efforts to elect a president have also already delayed work on new budget cuts.

Parliament will convene again on Monday

RIVALRY, ANARCHY

"The failure bears the name of the leader of the majority, yours personally Mr Berisha, because you did not try for a single moment to work towards a consensus solution," Gramoz Ruci, parliamentary leader of the opposition Socialist Party, told the assembly.

Berisha accused the Socialists of "dogma and cheating", saying their leader, Edi Rama, had torpedoed attempts to forge a compromise with a newspaper editorial in which he called for Albania to mark Independence Day on Nov 28 with Berisha "sent away" from office.

"He has only one main goal, to block (EU candidate) status," Berisha said of Rama. Both sides, however, indicated they would continue to seek a compromise.

Since the end of communist rule in 1990, Albania has been riven by fierce political rivalry and sometimes anarchy on the streets.

EU enlargement director Stefano Saninno visited Tirana on Thursday and met political leaders and EU ambassadors. The ambassadors attended Friday's parliamentary session.

U.S. Ambassador Alexander Arvizu was also present, but left before the third-round voting session ended without a vote.

Berisha said Zaganjori represented a compromise because unlike his previous choices for president the judge was not a senior member of ruling Democrats.

"I am no longer a candidate for the fourth round. The opposition does not trust me and it could find fault with every initiative of mine," Zaganjori said in a televised interview after parliament's session.

Though a largely ceremonial figure, the president has the power to hold up legislation and appoints Albania's prosecutor general and the head of the secret service. (Editing by Matt Robinson and Alison Williams)