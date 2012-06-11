TIRANA, June 11 The Albanian parliament elected government nominee Bujar Nishani, 45, as national president on Monday in a fourth-round vote after talks between the ruling coalition and opposition failed to produce a consensus candidate.

Nishani, formerly the interior minister, was elected by a simple majority with the votes of the ruling Democrat-led coalition, despite pressure from the European Union for the government and opposition to bury their bitter rivalry and agree on a candidate for the largely ceremonial position. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Matt Robinson)