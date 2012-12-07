* Albania votes Adriatik Llalla as prosecutor general
* Previous prosecutor had stormy relationship with
government
* Albania slipped 18 positions in corruption survey
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, Dec 7 Albania appointed a new prosecutor
general on Friday after its rankings in a world corruption index
showed it slipping further behind in the fight against
bribe-taking and related crimes.
The ruling Democratic Party voted in Adriatik Llalla to the
post, booting out incumbent Ina Rama who was given the job five
years ago but failed to live up to high expectations.
An ex-prosecutor, Llalla's appointment came soon after
Transparency International said Albania ranked 113 out 176
countries in its corruption perception index, down 18 positions
from last year, and on a par with Ethiopia, Guatemala and Niger.
The opposition Socialist Party abstained from voting because
it feels President Bujar Nishani violated the constitution in
cutting short Rama's mandate by five months.
An appellate court judge, Rama was elected for an indefinite
term five years ago but constitutional changes introduced a few
months afterwards limited her mandate to five years.
In his former post as inspector general, Llalla went after a
government minister and a lawmaker, but little came of it.
In remarks after his new appointment, he criticised some
prosecutors for siding with, rather than fighting, criminals.
"Prosecutors take decisions based on the law, they are
independent of crime and politics and free to take any decisions
dictated by the law and their inner convictions," Llalla said.
Rama had threatened to complain to the Constitutional Court
about her sacking, but reports said she had changed her mind
mainly out of concern to protect her staff.
She tried to prosecute a government minister for alleged
embezzlement in connection with a road contract, but the case
collapsed, with some critics blaming lack of attention to
procedural rules for the failure.
(Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Michael Roddy)