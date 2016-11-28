BERLIN Nov 28 Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama
on Monday criticised foreign countries for interfering in the
politics of the West Balkan states at a time of widespread
concern about Russia's influence.
Rama did not mention Russia by name but diplomats from the
region have complained for some time that Russia is trying to
boost its influence in countries such as Montenegro, Serbia,
Macedonia and now also Albania.
"In our region people from abroad who will ... exploit any
uncertainty to ruin our relations with the EU are active," he
said at a news conference in Berlin before meeting German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency raised
concerns this month that Russia may seek to interfere in its
national elections next year, echoing concerns raised in by
intelligence officials in the United States before Donald
Trump's presidential election victory.
Rama stressed that his country would continue to move
towards EU accession.
Also speaking before they met, Merkel praised domestic
political reforms in Albania but said further steps needed to be
taken such as on judicial reform and combatting corruption.
