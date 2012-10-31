* Cbank says rates low enough to support economy
TIRANA, Oct 31 Albania's central bank kept its
key interest rate at a record low 4 percent for a third straight
month on Wednesday, saying borrowing costs were low enough to
support the economy.
The Balkan nation has seen its growth rates of around 6
percent over the last decade slashed by the spillover effects of
the euro zone debt crisis, with the country's main trade
partners and investors - Greece and Italy - at the eye of the
storm.
The two countries are home to a 1-million-strong Albanian
migrant community, whose remittances back home have dropped.
The government forecasts 3 percent economic growth this
year, far higher than the 0.5 percent projected by the
International Monetary Fund and 0.6 percent seen by the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
"The current monetary conditions are adequate to support the
central bank's inflation objectives in the medium term," central
bank Governor Ardian Fullani told reporters after the bank's
monthly policy meeting.
Annual inflation was at 2.7 percent, just below the central
bank's target of around 3 percent at end-year, he said.
"Keeping the interest rate at its minimal historical level
offers a suitable stimulus to promote internal demand and back
economic growth in the country," said Fullani.
The bank cut its benchmark rate by 125 basis points between
last September and July to shore up its economy.
