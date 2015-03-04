(Adds governor's quotes, context)

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, March 4 Albania's central bank held its benchmark rate at a record low of 2 percent on Wednesday and promised a stimulative rate policy over several quarters to boost lending and get inflation back up to its 3 percent target.

Lending in Albanian lek accounts for more than a third of total lending. The bank had cut the rate by a quarter of a percentage point in January after three such cuts in 2014.

"The current monetary conditions are suitable to secure the return of inflation to our target of 3 percent in the medium term," said the new central bank governor, Genti Sejko.

"The Supervisory Board thinks monetary policy will maintain its stimulative nature, even over some future quarters," he told reporters after the Board met.

Annual inflation in January was 1.3 percent, up from 0.7 percent in December, mostly due to food price increases, but still far below the central bank's target of 3 percent.

Listing lower fuel prices as one of the factors keeping prices down, Sejko said the bank had previously expected inflationary pressures to rise gradually and inflation to return to its target within the medium term, but now planned to keep rates low for longer.

Sejko said inflation would be determined by the pace of economic recovery, internal and external supply shocks, and expectations of inflation.

He said the economy grew 1.4 percent in the first nine months of 2014. "We expect higher rates of growth in the fourth quarter, backed by strong fiscal stimulus in that period," Sejko said.

Damage to crops and livestock from flooding in southern Albania have slightly depressed growth forecasts for 2015, but their impact is expected to be short-lived, he said, adding: "The economy is seen maintaining a growing trend in the medium term."

"Economic growth in 2015 is expected to be higher than last year," Sejko said. The government and the IMF have forecast growth of 3 percent in 2015, up from an expected 2.1 percent in 2014.

"Despite the growing (trend), our forecasts suggest economic activity ... will remain below its potential even during 2015, revealing an incomplete usage of productive capacities," Sejko said. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Kevin Liffey)