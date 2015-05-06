* Albania central bank holds rates at record-low 2 pct

* Bank promises to maintain stimulus policy (Adds governor's statement, quotes)

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, May 6 Albania's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at a record low 2 percent on Wednesday and said its monetary policy would continue to provide economic stimulus for several quarters.

"The Supervisory Board thinks the current monetary conditions are consistent with the goal of price stability and that monetary policy will continue to remain stimulative for some quarters," Central Bank Governor Gent Sejko told reporters.

Rising food prices pushed average annual inflation to 1.9 percent in the first quarter of 2015, higher than the previous quarter and more than the central bank had forecast. It was still well below the central bank's target of 3 percent for 2015, though.

In line with the improvement of the economy, inflation is expected to rise gradually over 2015 and beyond, Sejko said. Albania's gross domestic product grew 1.9 percent in 2014.

"Inflation is expected to fluctuate around an average level of 2.2 percent after four quarters and return later to its objective within a three-year horizon," Sejko said.

The bank's stimulative monetary policy, government financing of the budget deficit with foreign loans and a strategy for tackling bad loans should improve financing conditions during 2015, Sejko said.

Lending was expanding slowly, he said, although the banking system was well-capitalized, liquid and profitable. Low demand for loans and conservative policies at banks accounted for the slow pace lending.

Sejko offered few new details on a programme to be introduced in autumn to tackle bad loans, which are now down to 22.8 from 25 percent of total lending two months ago. But he said the programme should "relieve the books of the banks and improve their approach to lending." (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Larry King)