TIRANA Aug 6 Albania's central bank held its
benchmark repo rate on Thursday to the record low of 2 percent,
the central bank said in a statement after the its board
reviewed monetary policy.
Annual inflation in June was 1.4 percent, below the central
bank's target of 3 percent for 2015. The central bank last
shaved off a quarter of a percentage point from the interest
rate for the lek currency in January.
Central Bank Governor Gent Sejko will hold a news conference
later on Thursday to speak about the decision.
