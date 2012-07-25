* Albania c.bank cuts rate 25 basis points to 4 pct
* Bank trying to stimulate the stalled economy
* Albanian economy contracted 0.2 pct year-on-year in Q1
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, July 25 Albania's central bank cut its
key interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low 4 percent
on Wednesday, trying to boost stalled growth in the Balkan
country.
The country of 2.8 million people is feeling the effects of
the crisis in neighbouring Greece and Italy, Albania's main
trading partners and home to hundreds of thousands of Albanian
migrant workers.
The cut of 25 basis points was the fifth since September.
It followed a 0.2 contraction of gross domestic product in
the first quarter of this year compared with the same period in
2012, as industry and construction slumped.
Inflation stood at 2.2 percent year-on-year in June, down
0.8 percent month-on-month.
"Easing of monetary policy would help us meet the inflation
target in the medium term," Central Bank Governor Ardian Fullani
told reporters.
"This easing would stimulate economic activity in the
country by increasing monetary stimulus to support internal
demand," he said after a meeting of the central bank board.
Under its 2012 budget, the government is seeking GDP growth
of 4.3 percent this year, compared with a forecast of 0.5
percent by the International Monetary Fund.
The global economic slowdown, and particularly the debt
crisis in Italy and Greece, has seen Albanian growth rates
halved to around 3 percent annually in recent years.
Remittances from Albania's 1 million-strong community of
migrant workers, many of them now jobless in Greece and Italy,
have dropped, dragging down consumption at home.
Fullani predicted a "slow performance" by the Albanian
economy over the rest of 2012, but added:
"The central bank thinks that despite the cyclical situation
of the Albanian economy, the medium and long-term perspective of
its development remain positive."
