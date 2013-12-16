(Adds quotes, details)

TIRANA Dec 16 Albania's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the second consecutive month on Monday, trimming it by 25 basis points to a record low of 3 percent in an effort to spur demand.

The cut came ahead of a move by the government to raise taxes in the 2014 budget, following an expansive fiscal policy in the first 10 months of 2013 by the previous government and a drop in lending by banks.

"Reflecting the expected fiscal correction next year and onwards, easing monetary policy aims to back aggregate demand through improving financing conditions and creating the right conditions to respect our mid-term inflation goals," Central Bank governor Ardian Fullani said.

Fullani said annual inflation in November was 1 percent, down from 1.7 percent in October, mainly because food prices fell.

Barring any unforeseen shocks, the central bank sees inflation remaining low for the time being, Fullani said.

"Our evaluations show the transmission of monetary stimuli to the financial markets and the real economy will help the gradual return of inflation to our goal of 3 percent," he said. "The Central Bank will continue easing policy until it achieves its inflation target."

The rate of the Albanian lek currency affects more than 65 percent of lending, with the rest in hard currency, mostly euros.

Inter-bank rates, yields of treasury bills in the primary market and deposits in lek have continued to fall after the central bank cut the basic rate for the lek, Fullani said.

"A drop has been seen lately in the lending interest rates, but at a slower speed and intensity," he added.

In October, particularly, lending to the economy "deepened to 2.3 percent its annual contraction", Fullani said, attributing the drop both to low demand and extra caution by banks.

"Their idle reaction... reflects chiefly the high premium risks of lending and the very conservative policies imposed by developments in the European financial market," he said.

