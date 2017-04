TIRANA Feb 26 Albania's central bank cuts its benchmark rate to 2.75 percent from 3 percent on Wednesday, a record low, and said it intended to keep a stimulative policy.

"The central bank thinks the expected economic and financial developments will require the easing of monetary policy along the coming three-month periods," Central Bank governor Ardian Fullani told reporters. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Angus MacSwan)