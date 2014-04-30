UPDATE 1-Health insurer Centene's quarterly profit, revenue beat Street
April 25 Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as the health insurer benefited from its Health Net acquisition.
TIRANA, April 30 Albania's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 2.75 percent, it said on Wednesday.
The bank has cut the one-week reverse repo rate by 250 points since mid-2011, in an easing cycle designed to revive an underperforming economy while keeping annual inflation in a range of 2 to 4 percent.
Inflation rose to 2.2 percent in March from 1.9 percent in February. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by John Stonestreet)
April 25 Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as the health insurer benefited from its Health Net acquisition.
* Says in addition, selling stockholders may offer up to 15.57 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oG4UTb) Further company coverage: