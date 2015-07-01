BRIEF-Ayala Land says qtrly net income 5.56 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TIRANA, July 1 Albania's Central Bank kept its main benchmark rate at a record low of 2 percent on Wednesday, saying it remained committed to a stimulative monetary policy in the coming quarters. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dirhams versus loss of 4 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pVcfSW) Further company coverage: )