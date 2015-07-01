* Inflation falling and below target

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, July 1 Albania's central bank kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 2 percent on Wednesday, saying it remained committed to loose monetary policy in the coming quarters as inflation remained below target.

Governor Gent Sejko predicted growth would improve during the second half of 2015 after floods in February hit the economy, but nonetheless warned that any deterioration in the Greek debt crisis could still have an impact.

The bank said annual inflation fell to 1.8 percent in May from 2.3 percent in April, below the central bank's target of 3 percent, adding economic growth was still below its potential.

"The supervisory board thinks the stable return of inflation to target will require us to keep the base interest rate at low levels for some more quarters," Sejko told reporters after the bank's rate-setting meeting.

The economy's cyclical weakness and lower inflation in world markets meant below-target inflation was expected to persist over some quarters, Sejko added.

Inflation was expected to fluctuate in a band of 1.8-2.2 percent during 2015, but the bank forecast it would follow a "rising trajectory towards the target in the next two years".

Sejko said the economy would improve during the remainder of the year and the next two years, saying monetary policy stimulus will help consumption and investments.

Albania and the International Monetary Fund have cut their forecast for the growth of the gross domestic product to 2.7 percent from 3 percent for 2015, mainly because of lower prices in world markets for Albania's exports of minerals and crude.

Sejko said the central bank shared the same view as the government and the IMF - that growth this year would be higher than the 1.89 percent in 2014 barring an "extremely negative scenario" in Greece, Albania's neighbour and home to 600,000 Albanian migrants.

"But we should be clear and transparent with ourselves and the public that the deterioration of the Greek crisis could lead to a correction of Albania's economic growth," Sejko said.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it did not anticipate any spillover from Greece to Greek-owned banks in neighbouring Albania and its economy.

Unlike Macedonia and Serbia, Albania has not introduced capital restrictions for transactions with Greece, except for ordering three subsidiaries of Greek banks from transferring funds to their parent two months ago. They controlled 15 percent of total assets in 2014, down from 25 percent in 2008.

The IMF said that while remittances from Albanians working in Greece might be affected, their relative importance to the economy has declined. (Editing by Alison Williams)