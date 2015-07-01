* Inflation falling and below target
* Governor sees growth improving in second half of 2015
* Greece debt crisis could still lead to a "correction"
TIRANA, July 1 Albania's central bank kept its
benchmark rate at a record low of 2 percent on Wednesday, saying
it remained committed to loose monetary policy in the coming
quarters as inflation remained below target.
Governor Gent Sejko predicted growth would improve during
the second half of 2015 after floods in February hit the
economy, but nonetheless warned that any deterioration in the
Greek debt crisis could still have an impact.
The bank said annual inflation fell to 1.8 percent in May
from 2.3 percent in April, below the central bank's target of 3
percent, adding economic growth was still below its potential.
"The supervisory board thinks the stable return of inflation
to target will require us to keep the base interest rate at low
levels for some more quarters," Sejko told reporters after the
bank's rate-setting meeting.
The economy's cyclical weakness and lower inflation in world
markets meant below-target inflation was expected to persist
over some quarters, Sejko added.
Inflation was expected to fluctuate in a band of 1.8-2.2
percent during 2015, but the bank forecast it would follow a
"rising trajectory towards the target in the next two years".
Sejko said the economy would improve during the remainder of
the year and the next two years, saying monetary policy stimulus
will help consumption and investments.
Albania and the International Monetary Fund have cut their
forecast for the growth of the gross domestic product to 2.7
percent from 3 percent for 2015, mainly because of lower prices
in world markets for Albania's exports of minerals and crude.
Sejko said the central bank shared the same view as the
government and the IMF - that growth this year would be higher
than the 1.89 percent in 2014 barring an "extremely negative
scenario" in Greece, Albania's neighbour and home to 600,000
Albanian migrants.
"But we should be clear and transparent with ourselves and
the public that the deterioration of the Greek crisis could lead
to a correction of Albania's economic growth," Sejko said.
The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it did not
anticipate any spillover from Greece to Greek-owned banks in
neighbouring Albania and its economy.
Unlike Macedonia and Serbia, Albania has not introduced
capital restrictions for transactions with Greece, except for
ordering three subsidiaries of Greek banks from transferring
funds to their parent two months ago. They controlled 15 percent
of total assets in 2014, down from 25 percent in 2008.
The IMF said that while remittances from Albanians working
in Greece might be affected, their relative importance to the
economy has declined.
