TIRANA Nov 4 Albania's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the lek currency to a record low of 1.75 percent from 2 percent on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

The bank last cut the rate in January by a quarter of a percentage point. Since the end of 2008, the bank had brought the rate down from 6.5 percent to stimulate a sluggish economy.

Annual inflation in September was 2.2 percent, below the central bank's 2015 target of 3 percent. Central Bank governor Gent Sejko will speak about the rate decision later in the afternoon.

(Reporting By Benet Koleka, editing by John Stonestreet)