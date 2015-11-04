TIRANA Nov 4 Albania's central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate for the lek currency to a record low of
1.75 percent from 2 percent on Wednesday, it said in a
statement.
The bank last cut the rate in January by a quarter of a
percentage point. Since the end of 2008, the bank had brought
the rate down from 6.5 percent to stimulate a sluggish economy.
Annual inflation in September was 2.2 percent, below the
central bank's 2015 target of 3 percent. Central Bank governor
Gent Sejko will speak about the rate decision later in the
afternoon.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka, editing by John Stonestreet)