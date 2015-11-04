* Albania central bank cuts rate to record low of 1.75 pct
* Governor promises stimulus throughout 2016
* Bank urges government to undertake more business reforms
(Adds governor's comments)
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, Nov 4 Albania's central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate by a quarter of percentage point to a
record low 1.75 percent on Wednesday to "strengthen the lending
channel" and spur demand.
The bank, which has brought the rate down from 6.5 percent
at end-2008, also promised to apply a relaxed monetary policy
throughout 2016. Its last cut was to 2 percent in January.
"A fresh monetary impulse will back consumption, investments
and lending activity," central bank governor Gent Sejko told
reporters after the bank's supervisory board meeting, announcing
the first cut since he took over in February.
"The supervisory board believes that meeting the goals of
the Bank of Albania requires an increase of the monetary
stimulus and maintaining a stimulative policy for a longer
period than we earlier thought," Sejko added.
The bank had promised to keep monetary policy easy until
early 2016, but said growth and lending were below expectations
even though the economy grew 2.5 percent in the second quarter
and is expected to expand at the same rate in the second half of
2015.
Thanks to the stimulus, lending in the Albanian lek currency
had kept growing at the annual rate of 5.2 percent in August,
Sejko said, accounting now for 41 percent of total lending. The
rest is in hard currency, mainly euros.
Average inflation in the third quarter was 1.8 percent,
below the bank's target of 3 percent for inflation in 2015.
Sejko said inflation in 2015 was expected to be around 2 percent
and to rise slightly to 2.2 percent in 2016.
"Inflation is expected to increase and return to our target
of 3 percent in the first quarter of 2018. The gradual growth of
the economy will be the main force to help inflation return to
its objective," he added.
The supervisory board also warned the two-year-old
government of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama not to regard
monetary stimulus as a substitute for reforms rather than a way
of buying time and space for such changes.
Sejko said reforms should aim to improve the business
climate, increase productivity and competition, attract foreign
and domestic investment and foster the Adriatic state's economic
and financial stability.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)