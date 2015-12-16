TIRANA Dec 16 Albania's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at the record low of 1.75 percent on Wednesday, saying last month rate cut had been worked satisfactorily if not fully to boost lending.

The bank cut the rate by a quarter of a percentage point in early November to "strengthen the lending channel" and promised a relaxed monetary policy throughout next year. It has cut the rate by 6.75 percent since end-2008.

(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Jermey Gaunt)