By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, July 19 Albanian politicians will suffer
'severe, long-lasting' consequences from Washington, the U.S.
ambassador said on Tuesday, if they block a reform of the
justice system that would open the way to talks on joining the
European Union.
Despite 18 months of talks, the main political parties have
so far failed to reach a deal on overhauling the judiciary to
make it independent and capable of fighting endemic corruption
in the former communist Balkan country.
If they do not deliver the reform by Thursday, NATO member
Albania will lose the chance to open negotiations this year on
joining the EU - a transformative step for a country that was
virtually cut off from the outside world during decades of
Stalinist rule until 1990.
Joining protesters outside parliament demanding the passage
of the reform, U.S. envoy Donald Lu blamed the delay on
"powerful people afraid" of the changes, which according to an
opinion poll are supported by 90 percent of Albanians.
A key sticking point is the role of EU and U.S. officials in
the body that will vet judges to root out corrupt ones. Some
opposition figures see this as a breach of sovereignty.
"There will be specific negative consequences from the
United States for political leaders who vote against this
reform," Lu told the rally, amid applause.
"I am delivering details of these consequences to political
parties on specific instructions from Washington. I can assure
you that these consequences will be severe and long-lasting," he
added, without saying what they would be.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said: "We want to
make sure that the legislation has teeth." He said the bloc
wanted to see the reform being implemented before embarking on
membership talks.
Ideally, the reform should pass with broad consensus to give
it rock-solid backing, but Prime Minister Edi Rama said 94 votes
in the 140-member chamber would do, as the constitution
stipulates a two-thirds majority.
His coalition lacks that many votes, but he could get those
from the opposition if the U.S. pressure bears fruit.
Opposition Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha and Rama's
coalition partner are working to achieve consensus down to the
last minute, warning that failure would be destructive.
(Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)