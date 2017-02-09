TIRANA Feb 9 Five gunmen made off with sackfuls
of cash after robbing two security vans in broad daylight on
Thursday near Albania's main international airport, as drivers
stopped to film the heist on their mobile phones.
Police said the gunmen used two vehicles to ram the armoured
vans, then shot out their tyres, front and rear windows and used
chainsaws to break inside, forcing out the security guards.
Video footage showed the black-clad gang calmly transferring
up to 10 large bags of cash into their getaway vehicles, which
they later abandoned and set alight. "Wow, lots of sacks," one
driver shouted as he filmed the operation.
Police said they arrested the five security guards after
establishing that the cameras inside their vehicles were not
working. A GPS tracking device that should have been with the
money bags was found under the driver's seat of one of the vans.
It was not clear if the five were suspected of complicity,
and police did not say how much money had been taken or who it
belonged to.
The gunmen were still at large. To add insult to injury, the
burnt-out wreckage of their vehicles was discovered on Thieves'
Street in a village not far from the capital Tirana.
