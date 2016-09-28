By Benet Koleka TIRANA, Sept 28 Albania had a trade deficit of 29 billion leke ($236.95 million) in August 2016, 19 percent higher than in August 2015 and 6.9 percent higher than the previous month of July 2016, the Institute of Statistics said on Wednesday. Albanian Trade August 2016 July 2016 August 2015 Exports 16,414 22,505 15,376 Imports 45,878 50,067 40,126 Balance -29,464 -27,562 -24,750 Note: Figures are in millions of Albanian leke. ($1 = 122.3900 leke) (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Thomas Escritt)