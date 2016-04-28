TIRANA, April 28 Albania had a trade deficit of 27 billion leke ($222.66 million) in March, 22 percent higher than March 2015 and 12 percent higher than February 2016, the Institute of Statistics said on Thursday. Albanian Trade March 2016 April 2016 March 2015 Exports 19,331 17,592 22,179 Imports 46,481 41,837 44,437 Balance -27,150 -24,245 -22,258 Note: Figures are in millions of Albanian leke. ($1 = 121.2600 leke) (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Alison Williams)