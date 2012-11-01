* World Bank says CEZ and govt are looking at an exit
* Says both sides failed to make privatisation work
* World Bank working on emergency $100 mln loan to Albania
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, Nov 1 Czech utility CEZ
could walk out of Albania in the next few months after it failed
to turn around its power distribution monopoly there, the World
Bank said on Thursday.
Jane Armitage, the World Bank's director for Southeast
Europe, said the CEZ Shperndarje distribution monopoly and the
government no longer trusted each other, had engaged lawyers and
it seemed that both sides were "looking at an exit".
"There have been a lot of efforts to try and get an
agreement between CEZ and the government and I think at this
point it is a divorce that is on the cards in the next few
months," Armitage told reporters.
She was speaking at her farewell conference in Tirana a day
after CEZ board member Tomas Pleskac said his company may decide
to pull out of Albania by the end of this year if it cannot
resolve its disputes with Albania over power imports and prices.
Reviewing CEZ Shperndarje's three-year performance, Armitage
blamed both CEZ's inability to reduce technical and commercial
losses and the refusal of government agencies and consumers to
pay their power bills and accept tariff increases.
CEZ is the Czech Republic's most profitable company and
expects to earn 41 billion Czech crowns ($2.13 billion) in net
profit this year. In the first half, CEZ's Albanian unit posted
a 2.3 billion crowns ($119.35 million) EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) loss.
Pleskac said CEZ has prepared documentation to activate a 60
million euros ($77.9 million) guarantee it received from the
World Bank when it bought the Albanian OSSH power distributor.
"I really think we should leave it to lawyers to work out
exactly whether the partial risk guarantee should be called,"
Armitage said.
CEZ's failure to import its quota of electricity put a
strain on public finances after the government authorised a 50
million euro ($64.7 million) loan to the power producer monopoly
KESH for imports.
Armitage said the World Bank would support the government in
the next few months to finance electricity imports and also to
continue reforms to put the sector on a sustainable basis.
"That is the top priority for us. We are working on a 100
million dollar loan to the country for the energy sector,"
Armitage added.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)