NEW YORK, March 12 New York's Albany County on
Wednesday issued a moratorium on the expansion of crude oil
processing in the Port of Albany, pending a public health
investigation.
Processing and storing crude oil at the port could pose
health risks, said County Executive Daniel McCoy, who estimated
that the health review could take "many months."
The moratorium targets a proposed expansion at an
oil-processing facility operated by Global Partners LP.
The company is seeking to build several boilers that would heat
crude oil before it is off-loaded and shipped for refining.
Global Partners can rail up to 160,000 barrel per day of
crude to its Albany terminal, which includes some 50,000 bpd for
Phillips 66 in a five-year commitment to ship North
Dakotan Bakken crude by rail to its 238,000 bpd Bayway refinery
in Linden, New Jersey.
Global Partners did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The moratorium follows growing concerns about an increase in
transporting and processing crude oil in the county, which has
become an important supply hub for the region. Oil is shipped
via rail from across the United States and Canada to Albany,
where it is processed or barged further south.
In January, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed a state
safety review of crude rail shipments from the Bakken oil fields
of North Dakota after a string of explosive derailments.
Regulators have said that Bakken crude may be lighter and more
volatile than other grades of crude.
Upstate New York has become a major shipping route for fuel
from North Dakota - roughly 20 percent of all Bakken fuel is
moved through Albany County, officials said.
In the emergency order initiating the health study, Albany
officials described Bakken oil as "extremely volatile and
flammable and therefore more dangerous to ship by rail."
Lawmakers who represent communities along shipping routes
have also raised alarms.
New York's Department of Environmental Conservation is
examining the Global Partners project and has sought public
input.
"We are aggressively reviewing this permit application and
all crude oil operations around the state," said Basil Seggos,
Governor Cuomo's Deputy Secretary for the Environment.
"All options are on the table."