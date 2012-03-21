March 21 Albany Molecular Research Inc
said it will close its Budapest, Hungary facility, effective
March 30 and cut 100 jobs.
The company, which provides contract research and
manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology
firms, expects to complete the restructuring in the second
quarter.
As of Jan. 31, 2012, Albany Molecular, which has posted net
losses for the last six quarters, had 1,389 employees, according
to a regulatory filing.
The company had also announced job cuts in December last
year and had expected to save about $10 million to $11 million a
year.
Albany Molecular shares, which have lost more than a third
of their value in the last one year, closed at $2.71 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.