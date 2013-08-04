BRIEF-Sydbank A/S: Early repayment of Additional Tier 1 capital
* DANISH FSA HAS APPROVED SYDBANK'S EARLY REPAYMENT OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL OF EUR 100M AND DKK 84,868,000, RESPECTIVELY
DUBAI Aug 4 Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al Baraka Banking Group said on Sunday that its net income for the second quarter totalled $42 million, up 11 percent from the prior-year period.
The company reported net income for the first six months of the year attributable to equity holders of $79 million, up 12 percent.
Total assets rose 2 percent during the first half of 2013 compared to the end of 2012; they stood at $19.5 billion at end-June. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* DANISH FSA HAS APPROVED SYDBANK'S EARLY REPAYMENT OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL OF EUR 100M AND DKK 84,868,000, RESPECTIVELY
* 2016 headline profits were up by a much faster pace of 25.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, March 31 Hundreds of Indonesians queued from before dawn on Friday at Indonesia's main tax office in the capital, seeking to join the final day of a government tax amnesty that has already seen nearly $360 billion of assets declared.