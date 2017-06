ISTANBUL, July 19 Bahraini lender Al Baraka Bank's Turkish subsidiary said on Thursday it had started the process of obtaining a $250 million one-year murabaha loan in dollars and euros.

The Islamic banking group said it mandated ABC Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank PJSC, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Berhad, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, Noor Islamic Bank PJSC and Standard Chartered Bank, according to a statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seda Sezer)