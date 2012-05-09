(Adds detail, background)
DUBAI May 9 Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al
Baraka Banking Group posted a 7 percent increase in
first-quarter net income, the bank said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The bank, which has operations in 15 countries including
Turkey, Syria and Egypt, made a profit of $57.4 million for the
first-quarter, compared with $53.5 million in the first three
months of 2011.
The increase in profit came despite continuing political and
economic upheaval in a number of the markets in which the group
operated, as well as the impact of debt issues in the euro zone,
Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel, chairman of Al Baraka, said.
Total assets at the end of March stood at $17.5 billion, up
1.7 percent from the $17.2 billion figure at the end of 2011 and
7.4 percent higher than the $16.3 billion at the same point last
year.
Deposits at the bank were worth $15 billion at the end of
Q1, up 2 percent from $14.7 billion at the end of last year and
7.9 percent higher than the $13.9 billion at March 31 2011.
The bank is aiming to open 50 branches across its network in
the next three years to take the total number to over 500, the
statement added.
Al Baraka is aiming for a 15 percent growth in net profit in
2012, as well as acquiring a 75-percent stake in an unlisted
Indonesian bank this year, Adnan Ahmed Yousif, its chief
executive, told Reuters in an interview in March.
