BRIEF-Brookline Bancorp reports commencement of stock offering
* Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces commencement of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Aug 10 Al Baraka Banking Group , a Bahrain-based Islamic lender with a presence in more than a dozen countries, posted a 3.8 percent increase in second-quarter net income, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.
The bank, which has operations in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, made a net attributable profit of $43.8 million for the three months to June 30, compared with $42.2 million in the year-ago period of 2013.
Total assets stood at $22.1 billion at the end of June, up from $19.5 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Mainsource financial group - NASDAQ, MSFG - announces first quarter 2017 operating results