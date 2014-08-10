DUBAI Aug 10 Al Baraka Banking Group , a Bahrain-based Islamic lender with a presence in more than a dozen countries, posted a 3.8 percent increase in second-quarter net income, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

The bank, which has operations in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, made a net attributable profit of $43.8 million for the three months to June 30, compared with $42.2 million in the year-ago period of 2013.

Total assets stood at $22.1 billion at the end of June, up from $19.5 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)