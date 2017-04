ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Turkish participation bank Albaraka Turk said on Tuesday it had signed a one-year murabaha loan deal worth $151 million and 54.4 million euro ($70.17 million).

The bank, a unit of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group , said cost of the loan was Libor, Euribor + 110 basis points.

($1 = 0.7753 euro) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)