DUBAI Oct 18 Turkish Islamic bank Albaraka Turk
has picked seven arrangers for a potential
dollar-denominated sukuk to bolster its supplementary or Tier 2
capital, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Sunday.
The lender is expected to raise around $250 million, the
sources said, with one adding that the sukuk issue was planned
before the end of the year.
Albaraka Turk has chosen Barwa Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank,
Emirates NBD, Nomura, Noor Bank, Standard Chartered and QInvest
to arrange the sukuk issue, according to the sources, who spoke
on condition of anonymity as the information is private.
The bank, a unit of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group
, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul; Editing by
David French)