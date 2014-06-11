DUBAI, June 11 Albaraka Turk, a major unit of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group, will start fixed income investor meetings in Asia, Europe and the Middle East on Friday, a document distributed by lead arrangers said.

The meeting may lead to a Reg S, U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured sukuk offer. In early May, a company official said the issue was expected to be up to $500 million of five-year sukuk.

The bank has picked Emirates NBD, QInvest and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)