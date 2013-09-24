ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Bahraini lender Al Baraka Bank's Turkish unit Albaraka Turk has secured an Islamic murabaha syndicated loan of $196 million and 175.5 million euros ($237 million), it said on Tuesday.

The loan, in one- and two-year tranches, had a cost of LIBOR/EURIBOR +1 percent and LIBOR/EURIBOR +1.35 percent respectively. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Writing by Daren Butler)