Egypt central bank says removes foreign currency transfer limit
CAIRO, June 14 Egypt's central bank said on Wednesday that it was removing limits on international currency transfers.
DUBAI Nov 21 Albaraka Banking Group's Turkish unit Albaraka Türk Katlm Bankas has mandated four banks on a series of investor meetings and may issue an Islamic bond as early as next month, a banker familiar with the matter said on Monday.
"Albaraka Turk mandated Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, Noor Islamic Bank and QInvest to arrange fixed income meetings in Asia, Europe and the Middle East starting Nov 26," the banker, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.
A US dollar sukuk may be issued following those meetings and subject to market conditions, the banker added.
Bahrain-based Albaraka Banking Group said in September its Turkish unit closed a $350 million dual-currency syndicated murabaha financing facility. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)
June 14 China's securities regulator has tightened registration rules for Hong Kong-focused mutual funds, requiring equity funds with "Hong Kong" in their names to invest at least 80 percent of their non-cash assets in the Chinese territory's stocks.