LONDON Jan 31 Banks are pitching a refinancing
and dividend recapitalisation of around US$900m-equivalent for
private equity owned French packaging group Albea as a potential
sale seems increasingly unlikely, banking sources said on
Tuesday.
Private equity group Sun Capital put Albea up for sale last
year with the help of investment bank Lazard and
first-round bids were due in November.
Bankers are now pitching alternatives to a sale after Sun
Capital struggled to agree a price with front running bidder
British packaging group RPC, the sources said.
Several sources added the sale process has been called off
altogether.
Around eight to ten US and European banks are set to be
mandated on a refinancing shortly after a request for proposal
was sent to up to 15 banks. A financing could also enable Sun
Capital to realise some of its investment through a dividend
payment, the sources said.
Banks are looking at providing up to US$940m-equivalent of
debt financing, equating to around 5.4 times Albea's approximate
US$174m Ebitda. Net leverage would total around 4.6-4.7 times,
accounting for around a turn of leverage to be cash on balance
sheet, the sources said.
Debt would be in the form of a cross-border, syndicated
leveraged financing, tapping both the dollar and euro markets,
the sources said.
"This will be like a fresh deal for the syndicated leveraged
loan market. Loans would be preferable as they dont come with
restrictive non-call periods, which would be useful for the
company if they still want to sell at some point," one of the
sources said.
Lazard and Sun Capital declined to comment. Albea was not
immediately available to comment.
Albea attempted to issue a US$150m PIK toggle in November
2013 in order to take a dividend, but failed, according to IFR.
Albea has outstanding 2019 bonds, having raised a 245m,
8.75% senior secured bond and a US$385m, 8.375% senior secured
bond, in October 2012.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)