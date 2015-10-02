BRIEF-Xencor's lead drug candidate receives orphan drug designation from FDA
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Oct 2 Four people were injured on Friday in a small explosion at the Pasadena, Texas plant of Albemarle Corp, according to a local media report.
The Pasadena plant of Albemarle, a specialty chemicals company, is the world's largest producer of aluminum alkyls, which are highly flammable.
A company official wasn't immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Houston Newsroom)
May 11 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as sales continued to tumble and as higher inventory weighed on margins, and the company's shares dropped 9 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.