LONDON, March 25 British pawnbroker Albemarle &
Bond said it would appoint administrators on Tuesday
after its lenders declined to support any rescue plans for the
loss-making business.
The company, which said on Monday its shareholders would see
no return on their investment, said that without the support of
its banks it would shortly be unable to meets it liabilities.
"In such circumstances, the appointment of an administrator
is the most appropriate course of action," it said.
It said it would file notice of intention to appoint four
insolvency practitioners from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as
joint administrators to Albemarle as soon as is practically
possible.
