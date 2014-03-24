LONDON, March 24 British pawnbroker Albemarle & Bond Holdings said on Monday its lenders had pulled the plug on a turnaround plan, meaning shareholders were unlikely to see any return on their investment.

The company, which offers loans against items like watches and gold rings, said it was continuing to work with lenders on alternatives, including a sale of the business.

Lenders had given the group breathing space until the end of March, and although it had sufficient cash for current trading, it had no prospect of paying its debts after that date, it said.

The shares, which have lost 97 percent of their value in the last 12 months, closing at 6.65 pence on Friday, have been suspended at the company's request.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)