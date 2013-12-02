Rohit Sawhney Named as CEO of India Ratings and Research

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Tokyo-11 April 2017: Fitch Group has announced the appointment of Rohit Sawhney as chief executive officer of India Ratings and Research Private Limited (Ind-Ra), effective immediately. "With his extensive and diversified track record of leadership and experience, I am confident that as our new CEO in India, Rohit will build upon Ind-Ra's market-leading reputation for quality, insightfulne