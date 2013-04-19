(.)
LONDON, April 19 British pawnbroker Albemarle &
Bond warned on Friday that profits would fall short of
market expectations, showing the impact of a tumbling gold price
and tough trading conditions.
The company, which buys jewellery and offers payday loans to
cash-strapped consumers, said it had experienced a significant
drop in profits from its gold buying business in the last three
months, and expected the recent gold price drop to exacerbate
the decline.
The price of gold hit a two-year low this week, suffering
its biggest one-day drop since 1983 and catching investors and
speculators by surprise. It rebounded to trade above $1,400 an
ounce by Friday, but is still on course for a fourth week of
losses.
The gold price fall would reduce future loan advances and
the value of scrap recovery, Albemarle said. The company, which
operates around 250 stores in the UK, said it had also been hurt
by increased competition on the high street.
As a result, profits for the year to end-June would be
materially below market expectations, Albemarle said in a
statement after the market close.
"In these circumstances the board has decided that new
leadership is needed," the company said. CEO Barry Stevenson
would step down earlier than planned and the non-executive
chairman Greville Nicholls would take on the executive role
until a replacement was found, it said.
Analysts were expecting the company to make a pretax profit
of 16 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
Having hit a high of around 400 pence in 2011, Albemarle
shares have since been steadily falling, and closed at 190 pence
on Friday, valuing the firm at around 100 million pounds ($153
million).