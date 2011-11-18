* Says demand for short term cash is high
* Well placed to meet full year expectations
LONDON Nov 18 Pawnbroker Albemarle & Bond
said it had traded well in the four months to
end-October as hard-up Britons pawned and sold gold jewellery
for cash.
"During this most recent period demand for short term cash
has remained high, and with a strong gold price, the group's
services enabling customers to access good value loans by
pawning gold jewellery and realise cash by selling unwanted gold
jewellery have continued to grow," the firm said on Friday.
Britons have been feeling the pinch as disposable incomes
are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures, and as they worry about a stagnant housing
market, job security, a fragile economic recovery and the euro
zone debt crisis.
Albemarle & Bond, which trades from 169 full line stores and
38 gold buying pop-up shops, said it was well placed to meet
management expectations for the full year.
The firm said the market for retailing gold jewellery
remains very weak. It continues to prefer to scrap second hand
jewellery if this generates a better return on capital.
Shares in Albemarle & Bond, up 12 percent over the last
year, closed Thursday at 318 pence, valuing the business at 177
million pounds ($280 million).
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)