Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
* Q4 shr $1.11 vs est $1.09
* Q4 rev $707.4 mln vs $699.3 mln
Jan 23 Chemicals maker Albemarle Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, as higher pricing boosted sales of catalysts, its biggest business.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it expects the markets it serves to stabilize or accelerate in the second half of 2012.
Albemarle reported Oct-Dec net income of $99.4 million, or $1.11 per share, compared with $85 million, or 92 cents a share in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose about 17 percent to $707.4 million.
Sales of catalysts, which are used by petroleum refiners, increased by a quarter to $289.5 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $699.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Albemarle shares closed at $60.09 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.