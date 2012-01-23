* Q4 shr $1.11 vs est $1.09

* Q4 rev $707.4 mln vs $699.3 mln

Jan 23 Chemicals maker Albemarle Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, as higher pricing boosted sales of catalysts, its biggest business.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it expects the markets it serves to stabilize or accelerate in the second half of 2012.

Albemarle reported Oct-Dec net income of $99.4 million, or $1.11 per share, compared with $85 million, or 92 cents a share in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose about 17 percent to $707.4 million.

Sales of catalysts, which are used by petroleum refiners, increased by a quarter to $289.5 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $699.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Albemarle shares closed at $60.09 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.