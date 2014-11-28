(Adds quotes, details on OPEC decision, Alberta finances)
By Scott Haggett and Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 28 At current crude
prices, Alberta will have a "tight, balanced budget" for the
2014/15 fiscal year, Premier Jim Prentice said on Friday as he
scaled back oil price forecasts and signalled cuts in government
spending for Canada's richest province.
After addressing a Calgary business audience, Prentice told
reporters that a forecast of Alberta having a 2014/15 budget
surplus of C$933 million, made earlier this week, is already
likely too high.
"That will be undoubtedly be reduced," he said. "We're
getting close to numbers that represent a tight, balanced
budget."
The steep slide in oil prices following producer group
OPEC's decision not to reduce production will cut into Alberta's
finances.
The province, the single largest oil exporter to the United
States, relies on fees and royalties from its natural resources
sector for nearly a third of its budget. For each $1 drop in the
average price of oil over the year, the province loses C$215
million, Prentice said.
The province expects an oil price between US$65-75 per
barrel for the second half of the current fiscal year, down from
the previous forecast of an average price of $75 through the end
of the fiscal year.
Prentice said while he expects to restrain government
spending, he will not impose a sales tax and will keep the tax
regime the lowest in Canada.
His comments come as Alberta's energy industry and investors
look to cope with a nearly 40 percent slide in benchmark oil
prices since June.
U.S. crude hit $66.15 a barrel on Friday and the Toronto
Stock Exchange's energy index fell for the fifth straight day to
230.22, the lowest since June 2012.
"OPEC was pretty clear that they want everyone in the world
to share the burden of the lower price," said Macquarie Research
analyst Chris Feltin. "That implies they want a lot of the
global producers to be evaluating (capital expenditure) cuts."
The sell-off in Canadian energy stocks was broad-based with
oil, natural gas and well-drilling companies all being hit.
Industry players warned that any companies with highly
leveraged balance sheets would be particularly vulnerable.
"The balance sheet can go from being okay to being a real
disaster within the space of a month or two with a big
correction in oil prices," said Jennifer Stevenson, vice
president and portfolio manager of Scotia Resource Fund.
