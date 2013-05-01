May 1 The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($495 million) of new five-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 1.60 percent notes, due June 15, 2018, were priced at 99.762 to yield 1.649 percent or 49.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.