MILAN Oct 8 Italian fashion brand Alberta
Ferretti has hired Lorenzo Serafini, the lead womenswear
designer at rival Dolce & Gabbana, to become creative director
for its younger Philosophy line.
The move is part of an ongoing revamp at Italy's Aeffe group
, the company which owns Alberta Ferretti. In October
last year, Aeffe hired eccentric U.S. designer Jeremy Scott for
its Moschino brand.
Aeffe posted a first-half net profit of 0.15 million euros,
from a loss of 3.7 million euros a year before, as cost cuts
offset a slight dip in revenue to 121 million euros.
Serafini, who began his career at Roberto Cavalli, will
present his first Philosophy collection for the pre-fall 2015-16
season and debut on the catwalk in February at Milan's
womenswear fashion shows, Aeffe said in a statement.
