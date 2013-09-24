Sept 24 The Canadian Province of Alberta on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($485 million) of 10-year notes due Dec. 1, 2023, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.4 percent notes were priced at 99.6710 to yield 3.439 percent or 81.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.