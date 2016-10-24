(Adds comments by Alberta minister, details on Alberta climate
plan)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 24 The Alberta government
is considering enshrining in law its target of generating 30
percent of the province's electricity from renewable sources by
2030, the Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office,
Shannon Phillips, said on Monday.
Her comments were in response to an open letter released on
Monday and signed by a dozen renewable energy companies,
industry associations and think tanks that urged Alberta to
adopt a legislated clean energy target.
"We are considering it," Phillips said in an interview. "We
are going to be back in the House very soon and if we need to
pass legislation then that will be our opportunity for doing
so."
Alberta is Canada's biggest oil producing province and also
its largest emitter of greenhouse gases.
The left-leaning New Democratic Party government, which has
a clear majority in the provincial assembly, made its 30 percent
renewables commitment as part of a climate plan announced last
year and has promised further details of how the procurement
process for new renewable projects will work in November.
Phillips said the priority for the government was phasing
out coal-fired emissions while attracting private sector
investment to the province and ensuring low power prices for
consumers.
The open letter, addressed to Phillips, Premier Rachel
Notley and Minister of Energy Margaret McCuaig-Boyd said the
certainty of a legislated target would lead to more long-term
and well-paying jobs, lower costs for renewables, and a more
stable electricity market with increased competition.
"The case for the Alberta government to legislate a firm
target to 2030 is a strong one: markets are most efficient where
clear signals exist," the letter said.
Signatories included the Pembina Institute, the Canadian
Geothermal Energy Association and privately held wind developer
Greengate Power.
Alberta's opposition Wildrose Party is opposed to parts of
the NDP's climate strategy, particularly its plan to introduce a
carbon tax.
(Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)